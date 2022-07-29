NMPF, IDFA Commend Dairy Provision in Child Nutrition Bill, Will Work to Protect Access to Nutritious Dairy

WASHINGTON – The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) released the following joint statement today on the House Education and Labor Committee’s passage of the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act, a bill that reauthorizes federal child nutrition programs:

“Dairy farmers and processors across the nation pride themselves on providing nutritious, healthful foods. Milk provides 13 essential vitamins and nutrients, including three of the four deemed to be of public health concern. Milk also is the top source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin D in kids ages 2-18. The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans highlight the robust nutrient package milk provides and notes that school-aged children do not consume recommended amounts of dairy foods. Ensuring children and adolescents have access to nutrient-dense milk and healthful dairy foods is a top priority for NMPF, IDFA, and our members.

“Child nutrition programs are critical to ensuring kids have access to nutritious food. We thank those across our nation who work hard every day to administer these vital programs. The Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act approved today by the House Education and Labor Committee includes provisions to provide increased access and maintain existing access to healthful dairy foods.

