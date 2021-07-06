NotCo Partners with Neighborhood Coffee Shops in NYC Offering Free NotMilk Cold Brew Latte Samples in July

NEW YORK- NotCo, creator of NotMilk™, the new plant-based milk that tastes and functions just like regular milk, announced a unique program in partnership with 100 small, locally-run, and independent coffee shops in NYC. During the month of July, participating cafes throughout the city will help New Yorkers beat the summer heat by offering more than 60,000 free NotMilk™ cold brew latte samples.

NotCo’s partnership with independent coffee shops was created in conjunction with the Help Your Local Restaurant Program to offer New Yorkers the chance to enjoy the creamy, delicious taste of NotMilk™ while supporting and celebrating the city’s local cafes. Supplies are limited, so residents are encouraged to get their free NotMilk™ cold brew lattes while they last! The NotMilk™ Café program also supports these small businesses that were greatly impacted during pandemic shutdowns by encouraging consumers to start shopping local and supporting their neighborhood coffee shops again.

“With the country beginning to open back up again, we wanted to find a way to celebrate and work hand-in-hand with the small businesses that are the backbone of our community,” said NotCo CEO and founder, Matias Muchnick. “NotMilk™ is the first plant-based milk that tastes and performs like regular milk, and a refreshing cold brew latte is a perfect way to enjoy it. With NotMilk™, there’s no trade off or sacrifice because it tastes, pours, froths and steams just like cow’s milk – but is exponentially better for the environment. We’re excited to welcome New Yorkers back into their local coffee shops to taste the mind-blowing difference NotMilk™ delivers!”

Headquartered in SoHo, NY NotCo is a five-year-old food tech company and launched NotMilk™ in the U.S. just seven months ago. Already a favorite among New Yorkers, NotCo’s NYC coffee shop partners are the first foodservice locations in the U.S. to serve NotMilk™. In addition to product, NotCo is giving all participating coffee shops a full set of signage materials like branded sampling cups, program window flags, posters and sandwich boards, table tents, aprons, hats and more, in addition to an opportunity for one lucky barista to win $1,000 and a contract to become a NotMilk™ ambassador for the brand. As part of the partnership, NotCo also provided training materials for lead baristas on how to create the perfect cold brew lattes, while offering inspiration for cafes to create their own specialty drinks with NotMilk™.

NotCo uses a patented AI technology, branded Giuseppe, that delivers plant-derived options that taste, cook, and behave just like their animal-based counterparts, while supporting a more sustainable future. Replacing regular milk with NotMilk™ just once a day creates a savings of enough water to equal 52 showers, the energy to produce 12 hours of light from a lamp, and the CO2 emissions of driving in a conventional car for 25 miles. Giuseppe also enables the company to quickly identify plant ingredients that are ideal replacements for animal-based products, replicating them almost perfectly. By understanding and matching them at their molecular level, NotCo products taste, feel, and function the same as animal-based foods we are used to eating, but are made only with plants.

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, NotCo is the only global company to launch products disrupting massive food and beverage segments, including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. The brand already sells NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™, and has operations in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. NotCo holds a roster of industry leading investors, including Bezos Expeditions, EHI, Future Positive, L Catterton, Kaszek Ventures, The Craftory, General Catalyst, Endeavor Catalyst, Indie Bio, Humbolt Capital, Maya Capital and more.

For a list of participating NotMilk™ Café partners, please visit www.notco.com/us/notmilkcafe. NotMilk™ is available at more than 3,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, D’Agostino’s, Kings/Balducci’s, Harmons and more. For more information about NotCo and NotMilk™, visit https://notco.com/us and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About NotCo

NotCo is a leading food tech company that utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. The company has launched products, including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, and is the only global company to disrupt massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. In less than three years, NotCo has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://notco.com/us.

About HelpYourLocalRestaurant, an Attack!Marketing initiative

HelpYourLocalRestaurant (HYLR) provides product exclusive sampling opportunities via restaurants & cafes in the United States. HYLR is a surprise & delight sampling program allowing for both geographic and affinity-based targeting of consumers through in-venue dining, takeout or delivery orders. For more information, visit www.helpyourlocalrestaurant.com/brand.

About Attack!Marketing

Founded in 2001 with the idea that live experiences are a key ingredient in building brand equity & loyalty, Attack! has 20+ years of experience in live event creation, production, activation development, logistics, supply chain, and field management. Attack! enables brands to accelerate growth, build community and scale operations, seamlessly. Attack! provides a rare blend of fresh thinking, hyper-local insight, and live engagement analytics to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences. For more information, visit www.attackmarketing.com.