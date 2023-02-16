NotCo Presses Towards a More Sustainable Future with B Corporation Certification

NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology, Giuseppe, announced it is now a Certified B Corporation, part of the global movement of companies pushing for high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. On a mission to create a more sustainable world by removing the animal from the food equation, NotCo has created a portfolio of mind-blowingly delicious plant-based meat, dairy, and egg products that match the taste, function, texture, and smell of their animal-based counter parts. This certification underscores NotCo’s ongoing commitment to meaningful and transparent social and environmental performance and distinguishes the brand from other leading companies in the space.

B Corporations are legally committed to delivering benefit to shareholders and business stakeholders including workers, customers, community, and the environment. More than 6,000 companies around the world are a part of the B Corp movement, demonstrating high social and environmental impact. Each must follow the standards, policies, tools, and programs to help shift behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism, moving with a cohesive vision, network and movement. NotCo’s focus is three-tiered, including:

· Governance– implementing new processes and tools like software to track water usage, annual audits to assure certification alignment, partnering with external consultants to create and refine ongoing environmental initiatives, and forums to track and achieve ESG objectives.

· Planet– demonstrating resource efficiencies through its products to make the planet better and greener. According to a NotCo Internal Audit, the company’s products save on average 84% of the CO2 emissions, and 78% of the water compared to animal based products. These findings are based on scientific research that measures the value of the environmental footprint per ingredient in each product.

· Community– developing and nurturing sustainability as a core value and enhancing employee motivation through diversity and inclusion initiatives, professional development plans for every employee, and a new “Hand to Hand” program, which consists of three key pillars to support communities in countries where NotCo operates: Social Work, Education, and Donations. Through this initiative, the team at NotCo visits communities in need and provides NotCo products, educates about technology and brings the community together by organizing games and music. NotCo operates in spheres of influence throughout its geographic territories, and this will help connect each, from Latin America through the US, and Canada.

“Transparency and accountability have always been a driving force behind NotCo, so being B Corp Certified is a huge honor, and one we’ve been looking forward to since we started this journey,” said NotCo co-founder and CEO, Matias Muchnick. “We’ve also developed a powerful technology that puts us in a unique position to generate change exponentially faster than any other food and beverage company. Some of the world’s most impactful brands are a part of the B Corp network, working to lay the framework for a better tomorrow, and we’re excited to be part of this global movement to enact social and environmental transformation.”

Since 2016, NotCo has been on a mission to continuously push the boundaries of sustainable food production through its one-of-a-kind tech and science. NotCo’s AI technology offers the added benefits of extreme accuracy and speed, cutting R&D development timelines and reducing valuable resource inputs such as water, carbon emissions and electricity. In addition to its own production, NotCo has become a powering tool for other companies looking to accelerate the advancement of the plant-based industry.

NotCo is furthering its mission by joining hands with businesses globally and disrupting the industry from within. In 2022, the company launched a new joint venture with Kraft Heinz, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, designed to reimagine global food production and advance it toward a more sustainable future. NotCo brought its patented, first-of-its-kind technology and proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, while Kraft Heinz offered its iconic brand portfolio and scale, to develop superior plant-based versions of co-branded products at a level of speed, taste, quality, and scale yet to be seen in the industry.

Furthering NotCo’s commitment to disrupting the industry from within, in December of last year the company closed $70M in new funding as a Series D1 catapulting its new B2B Unit to enable other CPG brands, ingredient suppliers, and technology providers to leverage Giuseppe for their own innovation. Through this capital, NotCo is making its technology available for all food and beverage manufacturers seeking to create best-in-class and scalable, sustainable plant-based products. In addition to delivering a superior eating experience, NotCo’s AI technology offers the added benefits of extreme accuracy and speed, cutting R&D development timelines down to mere months compared to what traditionally has taken years.

NotCo launched NotMilk in the U.S. in 2020, and now its full portfolio, including NotBurger and NotChicken can be found in over 10,000stores including Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, Amazon and more. In Latin America, the company has become the fastest-growing food tech company offering superior tasting plant-based products across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and more.

https://notco.com/