Nourish NY Initiative Receives $25M From State

BUFFALO, N.Y.— Last April, as COVID-19 numbers were climbing, New York state announced it would buy surplus milk and other goods from farmers – like Kelly Reynolds through the Nourish NY Initiative.

“Even though right at the height of the pandemic there was some concerns about where our milk would be going – because a lot of it goes to restaurants and schools – but our milk actually was able to continue to be shipped,” said Kelly Reynolds of Reyncrest Farms.

It was a welcome pandemic surprise for her.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WKBW