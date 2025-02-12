Now Streaming: The Green Album by Califia Farms, a Collection of Positive Plant Affirmations Narrated by Actor Chris O’Dowd

Featuring 11 Flora-Friendly Tracks to Promote Plant Growth, Califia Will Plant a Tree for Each Stream Through Support of One Tree Planted



LOS ANGELES – Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, is celebrating the love of plants with the launch of The Green Album by Califia Farms, an album of daily meditations designed to help plants thrive and voiced by Chris O’ Dowd (BRIDESMAIDS, BIG MOUTH). The album aims to support growth for plants of all kinds–from houseplants that improve the living room air quality to trees that help make the planet greener. For every stream of the album, Califia will plant a tree through support of environmental non-profit tree planting charity One Tree Planted.*

“At Califia Farms, we are absolutely obsessed with celebrating the goodness of plants, from their power to nourish us through delicious plant-based milks and creamers, to the joy they bring into our homes, to their positive impact on the health of our planet,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. “The Green Album by Califia Farms goes beyond positive plant affirmations—it’s a compilation of feel-good tracks to reinforce well-being for both plants and people. Chris was the perfect partner to bring our passion for plants to life in a joyful, fun and calming way, and our collaboration with One Tree Planted reflects our commitment to fostering a more sustainable world.”

Rooted in nourishing tracks like “Branch Scan” and “Seeding Self Love,” the soothing affirmations gently encourage plants, and people, to take time to, “root yourself into the ground, stretch those limbs towards the sky and find that center—your brightness—and remember to hold on to it throughout your day.” The album is an ideal way for both humans and plants to start their day, offering a peaceful moment to enjoy a morning coffee – with plant-based creamer – while nurturing our green companions. All tracks can be streamed on Spotify now.

Recognizing the power of plants to restore our environment, Califia will plant a tree with One Tree Planted for every stream of The Green Album on Spotify, with the goal of planting 25,000 trees in areas that need them most, supporting vital reforestation efforts. Listeners can feel good about making the world a greener place, for their houseplants and the planet, with every listen.

“Tending to my favorite plants, overly positive affirmations, and a lovely cup of Califia Farms cold brew and creamer. That’s a decent way to start the day,” said Chris O’Dowd. “Our new Green Album hopes to help plants, and indeed; people, feel grounded enough to grow. And each stream helps plant a tree, so give it a listen to make the world a greener, better place.”

O’Dowd also stars in Califia’s 2025 ad campaign, “Good Talks,” which celebrates the Irresistible Goodness of plants. The projects were developed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) and will be airing throughout the year across social, digital and streaming.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

Digital assets are available to view and download here.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and experts to create an impact on nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provides jobs for social impact, and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

*Califia will donate one tree for each stream of The Green Album, up to 25,000 trees ($25,000) to One Tree Planted.

