Oakhurst Celebrates 100 Years in Business with Limited-Edition Vintage Throwback Packaging

PORTLAND, ME – This throwback Thursday, guess who’s throwing it back? Oakhurst Dairy! To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Oakhurst is having some fun with its white milk packaging–the Maine dairy company has created a vintage label using a beloved version of its acorn dating from the 50s to give New Englanders a little taste of nostalgia. The limited-edition packaging will be available on all Oakhurst half gallon and pint white milk products starting in early June, so grab it at local grocery and convenience stores while you can!



“We’re excited to roll out this limited-edition packaging as a nod to yesteryear and engage our loyal consumers in our anniversary celebration,” said John Bennett, President and CEO of Oakhurst Dairy. “Over the last 100 years, we’ve changed up our packaging and labels a few times but one thing that has always remained the same since 1921 is our delicious, nutritious milk sourced from Maine dairy farms. We hope consumers have as much fun reminiscing as we’ve had and enjoy having this little piece of Oakhurst nostalgia in their fridge at home.”



To find out where Oakhurst products are sold, visit www.oakhurstdairy.com/where-to-buy.



Oakhurst: A Small Company Committed to Doing What’s Right

Oakhurst Dairy was founded in 1921 and started delivering milk in glass bottles to homes on two routes in Portland via horse drawn wagons. 100 years later, Oakhurst processes nearly half a million gallons of milk per week that is sourced from local Maine dairy farmers to make its line of dairy products. In turn, those products are delivered to more than 1,800 grocery stores, convenient stores, and schools throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Northern Massachusetts each year. Once there, a little piece of Maine in a carton makes its way to breakfast, lunch, and dinner tables across the region.



Other Ways Oakhurst is Celebrating 100 Years of Kindness, Goodness, Maineness

Oakhurst has multiple initiatives planned throughout 2021 to celebrate a century in business, including:

Partnering with several iconic Maine companies to pour on the kindness and co-host events and programs throughout the year

Creating social media activations celebrating individuals in the local community, the company’s history, its farmers, and employees

Hosting an Oakie kids challenge encouraging children to do 100 Acts of Kindness, Goodness, and Maineness throughout the year

Holding Internal employee celebrations

And revealing more exciting activities throughout the year

Learn more about how Oakhurst is celebrating all throughout 2021 by visiting www. oakhurstdairy.com/100years.



About Oakhurst Dairy

Oakhurst is Northern New England’s leading dairy brand and has stood behind every glass of milk and product for 100 years. While the FDA states there is no significant difference between milk from cows treated with artificial growth hormone, Oakhurst made history in 2003 when it asked its milk producers to take America’s First Farmer’s pledge not to use artificial growth hormone. Today, Oakhurst remains committed to the wellbeing of its community through its Giving Goodness charitable donations to local organizations that support healthy, active kids and a healthy environment. The company produces milk and other dairy and juice products from its headquarters on Forest Avenue in Portland, Maine. In January 2014, Oakhurst became a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America, a dairy farmer-owned cooperative based in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information, visit www.oakhurstdairy.com.