Oikos PRO launches a high protein, locally-made Greek yogurt range for Canadians

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC – Oikos, the brand known and loved by Canadians for its creamy, rich, and satisfying Greek yogurt offerings, has officially launched its Oikos PRO range of products in Canada. With products ranging between 18 to 24 grams of protein per serving, Oikos PRO is an innovative, first-to-market offering providing consumers with the highest protein yogurt and drinkable yogurt option available on shelves in Canada. The line-up – which includes six different flavour options – is proudly made with 100% Canadian dairy milk and has no added sugar.

“Consumers want to increase the protein intake in their diets, especially during breakfast, but are lacking nutrient-dense and locally-made offerings,” says Geneviève Bolduc, Head of the Yogurt Category at Danone Canada. “This exciting innovation is a first of its kind in the Canadian market and builds on our many years of leadership in the health and science space at Danone. The new Oikos PRO range of products is formulated to meet Canadians’ nutritional needs and taste preferences.”

The line-up of products includes various formats and flavour varieties, so there’s something for every palette and occasion, whether enjoying Oikos PRO at home or on-the-go. The range includes two 300 mL drinkable yogurt options, which come in Mixed Berries and Strawberry and Banana flavours, and four different flavours of the 650g tub option, including Plain (19g of protein), Banana (18g of protein), Strawberry (18g of protein), and Vanilla (18g of protein).

As an innovative product offering that directly addresses Canadians’ growing needs, Oikos PRO supports muscle building, recovery* and acts as a source of energy, enabling Canadians to meet their nutritional goals without sacrificing on taste or quality ingredients.

The brand has partnered with experts in sports nutrition such as Jennifer Sygo, Registered dietitian and sports nutritionist to Olympic and professional athletes, to reaffirm the importance of protein in an active lifestyle: “As a registered dietitian who has built her career helping both athletes and exercise enthusiasts achieve their personal fitness and strength goals, I’m consistently looking for Canadian-made products without additives and added sugar to help my clients feel their best and achieve the results they are looking for. With a high source of protein, Oikos PRO is an ideal choice for anyone with an active lifestyle as part of breakfast, a nutritious snack, or to help your body recover after a workout, providing the nutrients Canadians need to aid in muscle formation and repair.”

Oikos remains committed to producing its products locally – the Oikos PRO range is made at Danone’s manufacturing plant in Boucherville, Quebec, helping to meet the needs of Canadian consumers who are actively searching for products made locally. This new product line is made entirely with Canadian dairy milk.

The Oikos PRO launch will include a 360-degree marketing campaign inspiring Canadians to “Feed Your Strength” one spoonful – or one sip – at a time. Kicking off on February 24, the bespoke campaign aims to engage consumers through targeted touchpoints showcasing Oikos PRO as the perfect fitness companion. National in scale, the campaign includes TV, OLV, extensive out of home creative, PR support, content creator engagement and social content.

To learn more about Oikos PRO, visit Oikos.ca and follow @Oikos_canada on Instagram and @OikosCanada on Facebook.

*Oikos PRO is a source of protein. Protein helps build strong muscles, build and repair body tissues.

About Oikos® Canada

Oikos is part of Danone Canada, a leading health-driven food and beverage company, and offers a diverse range of Greek yogurt, providing consumers with creamy, delicious, and nutritious products tailored to their needs. From Oikos Original, which offers a creamy texture and delightful taste, to Oikos Pro, an innovative protein-packed range with no added sugar, Oikos offers something for all lifestyles including lactose free, less sugar and high protein options. All Oikos yogurts are proudly prepared in Canada with 100% Canadian milk and part of a B Corp company. Connect with Oikos online at Oikos.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country’s largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada’s portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit www.danone.ca, or LinkedIn.