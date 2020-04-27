Online Dairy Series Provide Farm Tours, Recipe Ideas For Families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East continues to offer educational and engaging online dairy information for kids of all ages to families at home during the COVID-19 quarantine. To date, the videos have garnered more than 837,000 views.

In its fifth week, the “Fun on the Farm,” video series features farm families showcasing on-farm practices and tips for cooking with dairy. This week’s series is hosted by Johanna Bossard and daughter Brynley of Barbland Dairy in Fabius, N.Y. They’re discussing reducing, reusing and recycling on the farm to recognize Earth Week.

The Bossard’s video can be viewed each at day 10 a.m., on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page, and the videos will be available online here.



Previous participants included dairy farmers Katie Dotterer-Pyle, Union Bridge, Md., Jessica Peters, Meadville, Pa., Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa., and Renee Norman Kenny, Enon Valley, Pa. Several additional dairy farmers are scheduled to participate in the upcoming weeks.

“Family Kitchen” is a new online series on Saturdays at 11 a.m., through May 2, that shares easy-to-make dairy recipes designed for families with kids at home.

ADA North East registered dietician Michelle Barber and her sons host the weekly sessions. The first episode, “Snack Time Sanity,” features a Nutella Greek Yogurt Dip and a Ranch Dip to use with cheese, fruit, vegetables or crackers.

Families are also reminded about ADA North East’s Virtual Farm Tour program that is also available online. Since the quarantine began, the series has received 175,000 new views.

For more information about the online programs, visit AmericanDairy.com or call 315.472.9143.

