Oolie Launches America’s First Egg-Based, Protein-Rich, Dairy-Free Dips & Yogurts

(Morristown, TN) – Oolie™, a groundbreaking new brand, has unveiled America’s first line of egg-based, protein-rich, dairy-free dips and yogurts. Crafted from free range eggs, Oolie’s rich and creamy products deliver unmatched flavor and up to 11 grams of protein per serving—setting a new standard in the dairy-free category. The brand will make its official debut to retail and foodservice buyers at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, from March 4–7.

“This is a new era for eggs,” said Faith Ferguson, Vice-President of Sales at Oolie Foods. “Oolie is the world’s first egg-based protein-rich dairy-free brand making it a game changer for the category. Our free range egg base offers a creamy rich flavor for dips and yogurts, with more protein, fewer calories, better nutrients, and cleaner ingredients than conventional dairy-free products. By partnering with small farms, we ensure the highest quality eggs from happy chickens, which makes all the difference in the nutrients offered by our brand.”

Addressing a Growing Market Demand

The launch of Oolie comes at a pivotal time in the dairy alternatives market. According to the National Library of Medicine, 30 to 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant by age 20. Furthermore, Fortune Business Insights projects that the dairy alternative category will grow at a CAGR of 14% through 2032.

Oolie meets this demand by delivering a unique and flavorful option that satisfies consumer cravings for better tasting dairy-free protein-rich, nutritious products with functional benefits. Conventional plant-based products use fillers and other ingredients to mimic the texture of dairy products. According to the Bio-Med Nutrition, free range eggs offer superior omega-3 and 6 fatty acids that positively impact heart and brain health.

Bold Flavors That Stand Out

Oolie’s new product lineup includes:

: Garlic & Herb, Spicy Pepper, Yellow Curry, Mediterranean Tomato, and Red Beet Bliss Yogurts: Vanilla, Key Lime and Berry Blend

“The first thing you’ll notice when tasting Oolie’s dips and yogurts is the rich creaminess and bold flavor,” says Ferguson. “There’s no eggy taste, even though each serving includes one whole egg. It’s a testament to our innovative approach to product development.”

Exceptional Early Response

Early retailer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Ferguson confirmed that Oolie products will hit store shelves this spring, with initial distribution focused on key markets eager for premium, high-quality protein, non-dairy options.

Experience Oolie at Expo West

Food retailers and industry professionals are invited to visit Oolie at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #8708) to taste the difference for themselves. For more information, visit ooliefoods.com.