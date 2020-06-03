Organic Dairy Plans Operations in Terrell, TX

Later this year, Terrell will become home to a new company called 1836 Farms, an organic dairy that will sell its milk in glass bottles.

The dairy will be at the former site of FUJI Film, a roughly 34,000-square-foot building along State Hwy. 34 near Virginia Street.

Lamar Schrock, a company representative who oversees the project, said 1836 Farms will initially employ about 20 people. The company hopes to have operations in Terrell up and running in November.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Terrell Tribune