Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ‘Future of Butter’ to Retailers in Ontario

TORONTO– Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1)(“Organic Garage”), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”), has successfully launched its initial line of butters across selected retailers in Ontario including all Organic Garage stores.

The Company has spent the past few months perfecting the formulation of its plant-based butter and testing it internally in both restaurant and food service trials to ensure that the look and taste will please all customers, regardless of their dietary preference, and will also impress both the amateur and professional chef with its ability to be used to sauté, bake with, or be used in your favourite dishes and sauces, while being 100% plant-based.

The Company anticipates its line of Normandy inspired, all-natural plant-based butters will be adopted by consumers of all dietary preference and has the potential to substitute conventional dairy-based butters for the food services industry as a healthy, sustainable substitute. The Company’s Canadian based distributor has received significant order interest since the Company first announced it had successfully formulated the plant-based butter in April of this year.

“This initial launch marks a significant milestone for the Company,” stated Craig Harding, Co-Founder and Culinary Director of Future of Cheese. “We are extremely excited to introduce our plant-based butters to the market, and confident that retail consumers and food service customers alike will be blown away by how this product tastes and performs in the kitchen , comparable to the best of conventional dairy-based butters.”

According to a Fior Markets report, the global vegan butter market is expected to grow to USD $1.77 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The report cites increased awareness of health benefits and increased concern for animal welfare and the environment as some of the factors driving demand for the vegan butter market.

Visit the links below to watch interviews with Future of Cheese Co-Founders Afrim Pristine and Craig Harding;

https://youtu.be/a0mzRfPG61A

https://youtu.be/xszAn7zhATk

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.