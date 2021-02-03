Organic Meadow Partners with Global Reusable Platform Leader, Loop

GUELPH, ON – Organic Meadow Limited Partnership (“Organic Meadow”), has partnered with global sustainability leader, Loop, and officially launched on the platform this week.

Loop is a state-of-the-art reuse shopping platform and home delivery system, designed to eliminate waste by offering consumers their favourite household products in reusable, refillable, zero-waste packaging formats. Following successful launches in France, the United States and the U.K, Loop entered the Canadian market on February 1, 2021 in the Greater Toronto Area.

As the exclusive dairy beverage partner for Loop in Canada, Organic Meadow continues its commitment to sustainability leadership, by offering the system’s first (and only) dairy beverage – Organic Kefir – packaged in its iconic 946ml reusable and refillable zero-waste glass bottle.

“Loop has done a wonderful job at advancing the zero-waste movement globally”, says Nancy Korva, Senior Vice-President, Organic Meadow. “As Canada’s original organic dairy, Organic Meadow’s history is rooted in sustainability, which is why we’re naturally excited to partner with Loop in our united efforts to create a more circular future.”

“From multi-national brands to smaller local brands, Loop provides a platform designed to eliminate waste at a time when the world is facing a waste crisis. Organic Meadow is the epitome of a company doing what is best for the environment while heeding the call of its customers,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder, Loop.

Loop™ is currently available to Ontario consumers on www.loopstore.ca and maboutiqueloop.ca.

About Organic Meadow

Since 1989, Organic Meadow has been trusted by Canadian families to provide high-quality organic dairy foods that taste true to nature. A subsidiary of Agrifoods Co-operative International, the farmer-owned co-operative offers a full line of organic dairy products including milk, cream, yogurt, butter and cheese. All products are minimally processed, made with traditional methods, and include only purposeful ingredients, ensuring the highest quality dairy products. Organic Meadow is Canada’s original organic dairy brand, a farmer-owned co-operative, and an industry leader in Canada’s organic food movement. www.organicmeadow.com

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to address the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.