Organic Valley Appoints Three New Vice Presidents

LA FARGE, Wis. — Organic Valley is proud to announce the appointment of three senior leaders as vice presidents of the cooperative. The newly promoted leaders are:

Kate Campbell, Vice President of Business Insights and Data Science

Jaclyn Cardin, Vice President of Integrated Brand Marketing

Jennifer Lilla, Vice President of Accounting and Financial Reporting

Organic Valley is the nation’s largest organic, farmer-owned cooperative and one of the world’s largest organic consumer brands.

“These individuals have proven themselves as exceptional leaders who are deeply committed to our mission of supporting our farmer-owners with a stable, sustainable price for their hard work and dedication to organic agriculture,” said CEO Bob Kirchoff. “These promotions recognize the vital role their expertise contributes to our ability to achieve that mission.”

With these promotions, the cooperative advances its commitment to gender equity with women holding 44% of upper-level leadership positions; across the organization, women comprise nearly half of all employees.

Kate Campbell, Vice President of Business Insights and Data Science

A 17-year veteran of Organic Valley, Campbell is a highly respected leader and subject area expert skilled at creating analytical frameworks and structures. In her role, she will leverage data and analytics to help the cooperative make informed, forward-looking decisions.

Jaclyn Cardin, Vice President of Integrated Marketing

Cardin is responsible for setting the strategic direction for Organic Valley’s integrated marketing across the consumer journey. In her role she oversees advertising, digital marketing, consumer communications, creative, and marketing operations. She joined Organic Valley in early 2018 as Director of Interactive. Prior to that she held the position of Senior Director of Digital at Devacurl, where she led strategic direction for the company’s Direct-to-Consumer channel.

Jennifer Lilla, CPA, Vice President of Accounting and Financial Reporting

Lilla, a certified public accountant, is responsible for overseeing accounting and financial reporting, business planning, investor relations, financing, and compliance for Organic Valley. Lilla joined the cooperative in July 2019; before joining the cooperative, she served as a senior manager at the public accounting firm of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, where she provided assurance and advisory services to manufacturing and distribution clients, specializing in agribusiness and the food and beverage industry.

Hi-res images are available by request from [email protected].

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America’s largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation’s leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 1,800 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.1 billion in 2019 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, egg and produce products. Milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.