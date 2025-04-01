Organic Valley Continues Pioneering Legacy by Selecting First Female Chief Executive Officer in Cooperative’s History

Co-op of more than 1,600 organic family farms embraces new leadership, continuing its decades-long dedication to excellence in organic food and farming.



LA FARGE, Wis. — Organic Valley, America’s largest organic farmer-owned cooperative, announced the selection of agricultural veteran and community advocate Shawna Nelson as the cooperative’s fourth CEO, effective March 28. Over the span of almost 20 years within the co-op, she has grown from intern to CEO, contributing significantly to Organic Valley’s growth and demonstrating success in cross-departmental strategy and success at every stage.

Born and raised in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin where the co-op was founded, Nelson started her career at Organic Valley in 2005 as an intern. She later moved into roles in marketing, sales analysis, recruitment, employee relations, field operations, and dairy pool management. In every position, Nelson excelled and deepened her understanding of cooperative structure and strategy.

Nelson takes the lead as outgoing CEO Jeff Frank leaves to assume the Chief Executive Officer role at Monogram Foods.

Frank joined Organic Valley in January 2023. During his tenure, the co-op’s achievements included millions invested in organic family farm pay prices, above all set targets, while also driving higher than anticipated net income performance, fifty percent debt reduction, and the achievement of the #1 branded market share for the organic dairy category.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Frank said. “I’m leaving humbled by the work we’ve done, grateful for the relationships I’ve made, and with a greater appreciation for the organic movement and organic family farms.”

Organic Valley farmer and board president Dave Hardy recognizes Frank’s contributions to the co-op and is optimistic about what the co-op will accomplish with Nelson’s guidance.

“Jeff’s achievements were remarkable, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead,” Hardy said. “The Board chose Shawna because of her demonstrated strong leadership, understanding of the farmer membership, and connection to the employees. She has shown dedication to the mission and to organic food, and with her vision will lead our farmer-owned cooperative forward.”

Nelson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and resides in La Farge, Wisconsin, with her husband and son.

“I am deeply honored to build on the momentum developed through Jeff’s leadership and step into the role of CEO,” she said. “The dedication and passion of our employees, board, and farmer member-owners inspire me every day. I look forward to working in collaboration across the cooperative to build on our successes and continue to serve our mission now and for generations to come.”

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.