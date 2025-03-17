Organic Valley Unveils the First Nationally Available Organic American Cheese Blocks in Original and Fiesta Flavors

New cheese blocks from the No. 1 organic cheese brand are deliciously creamy, irresistibly melty and perfect for melting, slicing, grating and cubing



LA FARGE, Wis. — Organic Valley — America’s largest organic farmer-owned cooperative — announced the launch of its new organic American Cheese Blocks in two creamy and delicious options: Original and Fiesta. The new 11-ounce American Cheese Blocks are for cheese lovers who crave the comforting taste and ooey-gooey melt of American cheese made with recognizable organic ingredients.

“American cheese has been a staple in households for years, but finding a widely available, organic option in a block format just wasn’t possible — until now,” said Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. “We’re so excited about our new Organic Valley American Cheese Blocks because they can be enjoyed in so many delicious ways and are made with real organic dairy and ingredients you can pronounce.”

The new American Cheese Blocks from Organic Valley use the same recipe as our award-winning Organic Valley® American Cheese Slices, offering cheese lovers even more versatility in the kitchen to create their favorite dishes. The new American Cheese Blocks let home cooks and chefs slice, shred, cube, or melt their cheese exactly how they want.

Original American Cheese Blocks: A classic, mild cheddar-like taste that can be melted into mac and cheese, mixed into soups, and sliced for burgers.

A classic, mild cheddar-like taste that can be melted into mac and cheese, mixed into soups, and sliced for burgers. Fiesta American Cheese Blocks: A blend of Organic Valley® Classic American Cheese with organic jalapeno peppers, organic habanero powder, and Mexican-inspired spices to deliver a zesty kick to dishes like homemade queso.

People can feel good knowing that the new Organic Valley® American Cheese Blocks are crafted with nutritious, organic milk from pasture-raised cows that are raised without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs and adhere to the standards of the USDA National Organic Program.

The 11-ounce American Cheese Blocks will be available at Whole Foods grocery stores nationwide starting March 2025 and will roll out to additional stores in the following months. The suggested retail price is $9.99. To learn more about Organic Valley® American Cheese Blocks and where to find them, visit www.organicvalley.coop.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.