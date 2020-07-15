Oui By Yoplait and Design Expert Bobby Berk Team Up For Virtual DIY Workshop Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – We’ve spent more time at home than ever over these past few months and not only have we finished all the puzzles, baked countless loaves of banana bread and tie-dyed our sweatpants, we’ve also watched our home décor go stale in front of our eyes.

To help add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your day and a much-needed design refresh, Oui by Yoplait is paying homage to its French style roots by launching the Oui Heritage Workshop, a four-part crafting series to celebrate its limited-edition Heritage Collection, a line up of three uniquely designed glass pots inspired by different aspects of French heritage.

In celebration of Bastille Day on July 14, design expert and celebrity personality, Bobby Berk, will kick off the workshop series on his Instagram profile, @Bobby. Berk will showcase how simple it is to add a touch of French elegance to your home with DIY hanging planters using Oui by Yoplait’s Heritage Collection glass pots. Each reusable glass pot is inspired by an iconic French style – French Chic, French Countryside and French Modern – making them perfect for crafting, collecting and adding 5 oz. of French inspiration to your day.

“The décor of your everyday space is important, especially now that we are all spending more time at home than we ever have, and bringing in those small changes that make you happy, can be as easy as crafting tea candles or plant holders with these adorable glass pots from Oui by Yoplait’s Heritage Collection,” said Berk. “You’ll be amazed at how a few easy-to-make projects can add a French-inspired flair to your living space, transforming your room and improving your mood.”

The Heritage Workshop series will start with Berk’s tutorial on Tuesday, July 14 and continue each Tuesday through August 4, with three additional installments led by notable designers and crafting pros, including Design Lovefest, Wit & Delight and A Beautiful Mess. The workshops, hosted on each influencer’s respective IGTV channel, will feature a unique DIY project that repurposes the glass pots from the limited-edition Heritage Collection.

Oui French Style Yogurt is like a little piece of France, served by the spoonful. The new limited-edition Oui Heritage Collection is the same, subtly sweet yogurt made with whole milk, slow cultured for 8 hours and individually poured, but with an added French flair, thanks to its unique designs! Each glass pot is inspired by a different aspect of French heritage, including:

French Chic features stripes that come from the nautical culture of Northern France and have since become a style icon across the globe.

features stripes that come from the nautical culture of Northern France and have since become a style icon across the globe. French Countryside features a pattern from what you might find in a farmhouse kitchen somewhere in the lavender fields of Provence.

features a pattern from what you might find in a farmhouse kitchen somewhere in the lavender fields of Provence. French Modern inspired by Art Deco, the world-renowned visual style that first appeared in France in the early 1900s.

Tune in for each Oui Heritage Workshop on IGTV via our lead crafters’ Instagram handles as well as @OuiByYoplait. The series starts on July 14 and runs through August 4:

July 14, 2020 – Bobby Berk of Queer Eye (@Bobby)

July 21, 2020 – Bri Emory of Design Love Fest (@DesignLoveFest)

July 28, 2020 – Kate Arends of Wit & Delight (@WitandDelight_)

August 4, 2020 – Elise Larson and Emma Chapman of A Beautiful Mess (@ABeautifulMess)



For more information about Oui by Yoplait, visit OuiByYoplait.com or the A Taste of General Mills blog.



About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie’s, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.