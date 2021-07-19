Oui by Yoplait Teams up with essie and Actress Busy Philipps to Encourage People to Prioritize Self Care with Introduction of OuiFresh Kits

MINNEAPOLIS — As the world speeds up again and life returns to a sense of normalcy, it is important to take a moment for yourself. Oui by Yoplait believes everyone deserves to take time to enjoy the French approach to eating and living, which revolves around pausing to appreciate the joy of a moment.

In celebration of International Self-Care Day (July 24), Oui and essie nail polish are teaming up to remind people to make self-care a priority and make it easy to treat yourself to a “me” moment that allows you to refresh and recharge. The two brands will be partnering to create 1,000 OuiFresh kits for their OuiFresh sweepstakes featuring six (6) essie nail polishes, each inspired by a corresponding Oui flavor – all packaged in an upscale refrigerated tote that doubles as an accessory. Starting today, consumers can enter for a chance to win a kit through the OuiFresh sweepstakes on Oui’s Instagram at @Ouibyyoplait.

The OuiFresh kit will offer easy ways for people to create delicious, fun self-care moments during their day, and will include a guide for how to make the perfect colorful essie French manicure and upcycle the Oui yogurt glass pots to store mani / pedi utensils.

Within each kit, self-care advocate and actress Busy Philipps will share some of her own tips and tricks for practicing self-care to inspire others to create a routine that works for them.

“Over the past year I’ve realized the importance of making time for myself. As life gets increasingly more hectic, it’s important for me to prioritize self-care. It helps me be the best version of myself for my family, friends, and co-workers. Self-care means something different to everyone, but my only hope is that with Oui and essie I can inspire others to treat themselves,” said Philipps.

Oui yogurt flavors and corresponding essie flavors featured in the OuiFresh kit include:

Oui Strawberry + essie forever yummy

Oui Black Cherry + essie splash of grenadine

Oui Peach + essie peach side babe

Oui Lemon + essie check your baggage

Oui Blueberry + essie you do blue

Oui Key Lime + essie in the cab-ana

From now through July 22 at 3 p.m. ET go to @Ouibyyoplait on Instagram and swipe up or click on the link in the bio and enter the #OuiFreshYourselfSweeps for a chance to win a OuiFresh kit delivered to your doorstep on Friday, July 23.

The sweepstakes is eligible to residents in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago who will receive deliveries by courier and all other residents will receive packages via UPS. The OuiFreshkits will all be delivered to doorsteps on Friday, July 23. See sweepstakes rules here fooji.info/oui.

Oui by Yoplait French Style Yogurt is like a little piece of France, served by the spoonful. The subtly sweet yogurt made with whole milk is slow cultured for 8 hours and individually poured into pots. It’s available at retailers and grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $1.49.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, BLUE, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About essie®

America’s nail salon expert since 1981, essie aims to inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit and style that touches the hearts of people everywhere. essie is the go-to nail brand for beauty professionals, industry insiders, celebrities and fashion icons around the world. the brand offers a portfolio of nail products and diverse palette of colors that includes: essie®original, a vast range of iconic and on-trend nuanced colors, gel coutureTM, 2-step longwear system, TREAT LOVE & COLORTM advanced color and strength, and new expressie, quick dry on-the-fly polish. essie is beloved for its salon-quality formulas, witty shade names and over 1,000 colors. whether in salon, at home, on the runway or red carpet, essie believes in bringing people together through color; something powerful, collectible, personal and so much fun! since its introduction by Essie Weingarten, essie has delighted the color-obsessed with a love shared all over the world.