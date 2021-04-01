PA Lawmakers Want to Extend Shelf Life of Milk

An antiquated regulation on milk freshness labeling is holding back the Pennsylvania dairy industry, state lawmakers say.

Right now, milk processed in Pennsylvania must be labeled with a “sell by” date of 17 days from the date of pasteurization. Pennsylvania is one of only two states that has a fixed code for its milk labeling.

Sen. Elder Vogel, R-New Sewickley Township, introduced Senate Bill 434 to allow processors to apply with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to exceed the 17-day code.

