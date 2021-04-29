Packed with Probiotics and Twenty Organic Almonds Per Cup, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is Healthy, Nutritious, and Delicious

Delano, Calif. – Not all yogurt is created equal. Often touted as one of the healthiest food options, the reality is that most yogurts’ ingredients read more like a dessert than healthy food. Not AYO Almondmilk Yogurt. With an organic almond base, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is lower-sugar and probiotic-rich with live active cultures. It satisfies even the pickiest eater with its light, creamy, smooth texture and delicious fruit and vanilla flavors.

“We set out to make a high-quality yogurt with our family-grown almonds as a base,” says AYO Almondmilk Yogurt Founder and third-generation organic almond farmer Matt Billings, “We’ve succeeded in creating a vegan yogurt that is nutrient-dense, with the health benefits of twenty almonds per cup and rich probiotics.”

Every cup of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt has three vegan live active cultures: lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp., bulgaricus streptococcus thermophilus, and bifidobacterium bb-12. This “good bacteria” includes benefits to the digestive tract and gut health.

Specifically, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt contains Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis, or BB-12, supplied by Chr Hansen, a preeminent source of probiotics worldwide. The many health benefits of the BB-12 strain have been well-documented, having been described in close to 400 scientific publications. Studies support BB-12’s health benefits for adults, such as better immune and oral health, promoting healthy cholesterol levels in the body, and increased bowel movements for adults and the elderly.

The benefits of BB-12 for babies and children include better digestive health, fewer episodes of respiratory discomfort, and better immune system support. Specific to babies, studies support significantly less fussing and crying and fewer instances of dry and scaly skin.

What sets AYO Almondmilk Yogurt apart is the power of the 20 almonds in every cup. These are not just any almonds; they have been lovingly grown on the AYO third-generation organic family almond farm. The Billing’s dedication to this “Farm to Spoon” philosophy is born from their understanding of the power of the almond, which is often referred to as a “perfect” food.

Almonds are incredibly nutrient-dense. Not only are they packed with fiber, and good fat (9 of 14 grams per serving is monounsaturated “heart-healthy” fat), but they also contain many essential nutrients: Vitamin E, Manganese, and Magnesium as well as others. Magnesium is a mineral involved in more than 300 bodily processes, including blood sugar control. The health benefits of almonds are vast and include lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. The almond is a nutritional hero, creating the base for nourishing vegan yogurt.

Beyond the nutrient density and probiotic richness, AYO is much lower than other yogurts on the glycemic index, is high-fiber, low-fat, and lower in calories. AYO’s has a vanilla yogurt option and three flavors made from organic fruit: sun-ripened blueberry, strawberry, and peach. They are all topped off with a lightly toasted almond flavor and all with a smooth, creamy texture, unlike some of the “gummy” vegan yogurts on the market.

AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the perfect addition to any healthy diet. Discover the “farm to spoon” flavor of a more modern yogurt at select stores across the US. Find a store near you at https://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information.

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In new AYO Almond Yogurt, the lightly-toasted almond flavor is enriched with live active cultures and the purest, clean ingredients to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Learn more at ayoyogurt.com.