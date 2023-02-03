Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Westfield, PA — Paintlerland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt is now available at over 370 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States. The distribution win is the biggest to date for the Pennsylvania-based, family-owned brand, putting the product on supermarket shelves in 23 states. Painterland Sisters is a certified woman-owned business on a mission to produce nutrient-rich products while practicing regenerative farming and sustaining the family farm for future generations. For a complete Sprouts Farmers Market store locator, please visit https://www.sprouts.com/stores/.

“We couldn’t ask for a better, more trusted partner than Sprouts Farmers Market to introduce our skyr to people in the West, Midwest and Southeast,” said Painterland Sisters co-founder Hayley Painter. “It’s exciting to think that Americans across the country will now experience our skyr, made from organic milk from our 4th generation family-owned dairy farm.”

To apply for a wholesale account and place an order, please visit https://painterlandsisters.com/wholesale.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About Painterland Sisters

Sisters Stephanie and Hayley Painter launched Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt as part of their mission to preserve, showcase and utilize their family’s Pennsylvania organic dairy farm, Painterland Farms. Painterland Sisters offers healthy, honest and sustainable products that connect consumers to the direct source of their food: the American farmer. A fourth-generation family-owned and operated farm, Painterland Farms practices regenerative farming and uses rotational grazing to keep the farmland as nutrient-rich as possible. Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt contains billions of probiotics (BB12), is high in protein and calcium, lactose-free and Kosher. Painterland Sisters is a certified Woman-Owned Business. For more information, please visit https://painterlandsisters.com/ or follow the Painterland Sisters on Instagram and Facebook @painterlandsisters.