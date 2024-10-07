Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Announces Partnership with Giadzy

The campaign promises to elevate awareness and education around the celebrated PDO cheese

PARMA – Made in Italy icon Parmigiano Reggiano is officially teaming up with Giadzy, the Italian lifestyle and e-commerce platform by Giada De Laurentiis.

“It has been an honor to merge two of my passions— Giadzy and Parmigiano Reggiano— in a brand content partnership that aims to bring awareness to the time-honored traditions surrounding one of my favorite ingredients,” shares De Laurentiis.

The collaboration will spotlight Parmigiano Reggiano’s rich history, artisan production methods, and versatile culinary applications via carefully curated content, original recipes, and editorial on Giadzy.

For more than 900 years, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO has been produced exclusively in the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna, on the plains, hills and mountains enclosed between the rivers Po and Reno. The beloved cheese is crafted exclusively with just three ingredients: cow’s milk, salt and rennet. Parmigiano Reggiano production must adhere to strict PDO rules that regulate everything from the aging, to the cattle feed, to the packaging of the final product. No additives or preservatives are ever used.

ABOUT GIADZY

Launched in 2016 by Emmy award-winning personality Giada De Laurentiis, Giadzy is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform that brings the best of Italy – including its least-known yet most delicious food products – directly to your home. Along with Italy-inspired lifestyle tips on entertaining and food, and blogs covering wellness, beauty, and style, Giadzy showcases a wide range of pantry products, personally curated by De Laurentiis including Giadzy’s own line of specialty products, from mostly small, family-owned producers whose goods are only available in certain regions of Italy.