Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Rebrands with New Logo

Modern Logo Designed to Better Connect with Consumer Audiences



SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program launched a new logo with a clean, modern design that better connects with a broad consumer audience. The logo contains a milk splash to emphasize dairy products and their connection to dairy farmers.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, which is managed by American Dairy Association North East, is a qualified dairy checkoff program under USDA that can receive a farmer’s checkoff funds in Pennsylvania.

“Our board of directors decided to update our logo that was designed 40 years ago when our state checkoff program was created,” said Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farms, Bernville, Pa. “The design offers an easy-to-read, modern look in the shape of Pennsylvania with colors similar to our state flag and license plate, and clearly identifies dairy farmers from this Commonwealth.

“We believe the new brand will better connect with consumers and our fellow dairy farmers about dairy foods and our important work.”

Two versions of the logo have been created. The version that reads, “Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers” will be the primary consumer-facing logo, and the version that reads “Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program” will be devoted to industry specific uses.

Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware do not have state-specific qualified programs and New York state has the New York Dairy Promotion Order, which is a qualified program.

For more information, contact Cindy Weimer at cweimer@milk4u.org.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.