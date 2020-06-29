Pennsylvania Families Receive 6,000 Gallons of Milk This Week, Local Dairy Farmer, Princesses Volunteer at Distributions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. –This week, American Dairy Association North East helped coordinate milk distributions in Pennsylvania with 6,000 gallons of milk made available through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) – as part of the more than 200,000 gallons slated for distribution across the region during National Dairy Month. Local dairy farmers and dairy promoters volunteered at two milk drives to ensure families’ access to wholesome, nutritious milk

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program and National Dairy Board member Jennifer Heltzel of Piney-Mar Farm, Martinsburg, Pa., participated in a milk drive in Hastings, Pa., on Wednesday, June 24. They distributed 2,000 gallons of milk purchased from Schneider’s Dairy.

“These milk drives are especially important in rural America because of the senior citizen population – they are the hidden face of food insecurity,” said Heltzel, adding that the majority of the people who received milk fell into that category. “It’s so important that we can provide nourishment to all people who need it.”

Heltzel has also helped coordinate other local donation events with the Blair County Farm Bureau.

On Thursday, June 25, ADA North East facilitated a milk drive in Philadelphia where more than 4,000 gallons of milk from Harrisburg Dairies was purchased through CFAP. Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Paige Peiffer and alternates Danae Hershberger and Vannika Rice were on hand to help distribute the milk and greet patrons.



“Supporting the local community is second nature to our dairy farmers, even though they are also experiencing tough times right now,” said ADA North CEO Rick Naczi. “It’s a win for everyone when farmers, volunteers, milk processors and community groups can come together to help our neighbors in need.”

Milk drive events continue to be planned and facilitated by ADA North East throughout the region for the rest of the summer.

If dairy farmers or community groups are interested in helping coordinate a large local milk drive, ADA North East may be able to help. Please visit AmericanDairy.com to find “Once Gallon at a Time Milk Distribution” under “Dairy Health” for eligibility requirements related to equipment, refrigeration, space and distribution needs. ADA North East is available to help plan a distribution event including logistics, signage and promotion. Just fill out the form on the website and an ADA North East staff member will be in contact.

