Pennsylvania Legislation to Change Milk Dating Codes Signed by Wolf

To boost the Pennsylvania dairy industry, legislation allowing milk processors more flexibility with dating products was recently passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Act 62 of 2021, introduced as Senate Bill 434, will allow milk processors to use a “best by” date instead of “sell by” date, as recommended by the Dairy Future Commission. For Pennsylvania milk to compete with milk processed in other states, producers can request a “best by” or “sell by” date later that the current 17-day milk code.

The change in milk date coding was one of the recommendations from a 2018 dairy industry study requested by Sen. Judy Schwank.

