Pete and Gerry’s Appoints Tom Flocco as CEO

MONROE, N.H. — Pete and Gerry’s Organics, LLC (“Pete and Gerry’s”), the nation’s leading producer of organic, free range and pasture-raised eggs, today announced that veteran consumer and food executive Tom Flocco has joined the company as CEO.

Mr. Flocco is a seasoned C-suite executive with over 35 years of experience at food, beverage and consumer products companies across both private and public company environments. Prior to joining Pete and Gerry’s, he served as President and COO of Utz Brands, a $1 billion+ snack food company, where he held day-to-day responsibility for the company’s commercial, financial and supply chain operations. He also served as President and CEO of Beam Suntory, a leading global distilled spirits business. In addition, Mr. Flocco is the Chairman at Everglades Boats, was a Partner at McKinsey & Company in its consumer practice, and started his career at Procter & Gamble across sales and brand management roles.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Pete and Gerry’s team at a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Tom Flocco, CEO of Pete and Gerry’s. “Pete and Gerry’s is a pioneer in the premium egg category with tremendous growth potential as consumers demand more nutritious, sustainable and humanely raised eggs. I look forward to working with our team members, our family farmers and our customers to continue on this incredible journey.”

Adam Waglay, Co-Founder of Butterfly which holds a majority interest in Pete and Gerry’s, added: “We are thrilled to have Tom join Pete and Gerry’s leadership team as CEO. Tom is an impressive executive with a wealth of experience across food and consumer businesses that will help us accelerate the company’s growth and further its mission.”

About Pete and Gerry’s

The Pete and Gerry’s family has been raising chickens for three generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free range and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands, including Pete and Gerry’s Organic®, Nellie’s Free Range® and Consider Pastures™. Pete and Gerry’s is a values-led company dedicated to humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms who follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US. In 2013, Pete and Gerry’s became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B-Corporation status. Pete and Gerry’s believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy life – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their lands and livelihoods without having to resort to unhealthy factory-farm practices. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com.

About Butterfly

Butterfly is a Los Angeles, California-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, spanning the entire food value chain from “seed to fork” via four target verticals: agriculture & aquaculture, food & beverage products, food distribution and foodservice. Butterfly aims to generate attractive investment returns through deep industry specialization, a unique approach to sourcing transactions, and leveraging an operations-focused and technology-driven approach to value creation. For additional information about Butterfly, please visit its website at www.bfly.com.