Pete & Gerry’s Broadens Distribution Partnership with Publix to Include Pasture-Raised Eggs

Kicking off National Egg Month, the brand is ‘eggs-panding’ its high-quality product offerings for Southeast consumers

SALEM, N.H. — Pete & Gerry’s, LLC, a pioneer in humane egg farming, announced that Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised™ Eggs will now be available in all 1,400+ Publix Super Markets throughout the Southeast. Joining Pete & Gerry’s Organic® and Nellie’s Free Range eggs in the egg aisle, the Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised is now on shelves in all Publix stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Introduced last year to the Pete & Gerry’s portfolio, Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs are laid by hens raised to Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised welfare standards, which provides at least 108 square feet per hen of expansive green pastures, where they can forage, explore, and socialize to their hearts’ delight. These flocks enjoy delicious, diet-enriching snacks like worms and greens while soaking up the sunshine, resulting in golden yolks, a rich, creamy flavor, and strong, sturdy eggshells. Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs come from hens responsibly raised on family farms, resulting in one of the healthiest, most sustainable and affordable sources of protein. Pete & Gerry’s expanded product line stems from increasing consumer demand for its existing offerings at Publix, the success of Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs in other markets since its launch last year, and the brand’s commitment to improving access nationwide to egg products that raise industry standards.

“Our Southeast egg-lovers have embraced other Pete & Gerry’s offerings, so we’re excited consumers can now easily access the highest-quality and most delicious eggs at their nearest Publix location,” says Tom Flocco, CEO of Pete & Gerry’s. “With an abundant selection of egg types on shelves today, it’s easy to sleepwalk through the egg aisle. The model of egg production our company pioneered almost 30 years ago, however, is not just better for the hens, but also better for the farmers and our planet. Our continued commitment to raising the standard of excellence for animal welfare and environmental stewardship resonates with consumers and our retail partners as we expand our footprint, empowering them to make better choices.”

Pete & Gerry’s partners with over 200 family farms spread across 14 states (from Maine to Oklahoma), providing American farmers the support to run their farms sustainably while maintaining the care and natural lifestyle hens deserve. In addition to supporting family farms throughout the country, Pete & Gerry’s is also supporting family fun this year by partnering with the Minor League Baseball for the 2024 regular season.

About Pete & Gerry’s

The Pete & Gerry’s family has been raising hens for generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free-range and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands and products, including Pete & Gerry’s Organic®, Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised™, and Nellie’s Free Range®. Pete & Gerry’s is a values-led company dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and to supporting the livelihoods of small family farmers, each of whom follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US, and in 2013 it became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status. Pete & Gerry’s believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy, natural lifestyle – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their land and income without having to resort to the unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices plaguing this country. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com and www.nelliesfreerange.com.