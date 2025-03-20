Pioneering Innovation: Cold Plasma Research for Dairy Processing Food Safety

With support from the Dairy Innovation Hub, Dr. Zifan Wan is developing innovative, chemical-free solutions that improve food sanitation, boost crop yields and promote a more sustainable agricultural system.

At the crossroads of food science, agriculture and sustainability, groundbreaking research is transforming the future of the dairy industry. Dr. Zifan Wan, an assistant professor of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is establishing a research program that leverages cold plasma technology to advance food safety, sustainable agriculture and dairy processing. With support from the Dairy Innovation Hub, she is developing innovative, chemical-free solutions that improve food sanitation, boost crop yields and promote a more sustainable agricultural system.

Choosing UW-Platteville to Build a Research Program

For Wan, food science is not just a field of study, but a passion driven by a curiosity about how innovations in food manufacturing can improve safety, quality and sustainability. During her graduate research, she was introduced to non-thermal cold plasma technology, an emerging field with broad applications in food processing and agriculture. The ability to inactivate pathogens, extend food shelf life, and improve crop production, all without the use of harsh chemicals, convinced her that this technology held enormous potential for the future of food production. As Wan explored faculty positions in early 2021, Wan knew the perfect place.

