PKN Launches New JOY Barista Pecanmilk

The Delicious, Nutritious, and Perfect for Frothing, PKN JOY™ Barista is a Luxurious Addition to the Morning Coffee and is Now Available on Shelves and Online

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PKN , a leading innovator in plant-based beverages and the first company to bring a pecanmilk to market, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest pecanmilk product, PKN JOY™ Barista. This addition to the product line offers a delightful, nostalgic experience with a subtle taste of roasted pecans and buttery texture, and when frothed, creates perfect foamability.

“We’ve partnered with leading baristas to craft a plant-based creamer that truly replaces dairy with its taste and with its dedication to sustainable practices. PKN JOY™ Barista is a luxurious and delicious addition to the morning coffee and has an ideal consistency for those wanting that frothy smooth micro-foam in lattes and cappuccinos,” said Laura Shenkar, CEO, founder and inventor of PKN. “Pecanmilk is a sustainable alternative milk option, and the PKN JOY™ Barista elevates the morning experience without harming the environment. We make our pecanmilk because pecans are the only commercial tree nut indigenous to the US, and we believe consumers will continue to appreciate both the taste and the values behind our products.”

Made from sustainably sourced, upcycled pecans, PKN’s new JOY™ Barista Pecanmilk offers a unique taste and delivers numerous health benefits. Pecans are one of the top nut sources of flavonoids, powerful antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. They also provide a healthy dose of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids, which has a favorable impact on total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides, and significantly reduces insulin resistance. Pecans are also rich in polyphenols, manganese, mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, monounsaturated fat, and fiber, and are naturally low in sugar and sodium. PKN products are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, kosher, dairy-free, and certified by the Upcycledtm Food Association.

PKN and its Barista products are dedicated to eliminating waste in the pecan industry and fostering sustainability while supporting American farmers and regenerative farming practices. All PKN products, including the Barista line, are now available for purchase on PKN’s website and on shelves at select retail locations nationwide.

For more information on PKN and its new Barista product, please visit: www.thispkn.com .

About PKN

PKN is a pioneer in the plant-based beverage industry, dedicated to creating innovative products that promote health, sustainability and regenerative farming practices. With a focus on quality ingredients and eco-friendly practices, PKN offers a range of delicious and nutritious alternatives to traditional dairy products, including a line of pecanmilks and creamers

More information can be found: www.thispkn.com .

About PKN Founder Laura Shenkar

Laura is the Founder and CEO of PKN, which has pioneered the first pecan milks on the dairy shelf. This women-owned emerging brand has crafted delicious, nutritious, non-dairy milk for coffee, tea, morning cereal, and smoothies.