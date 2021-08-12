Plant-Based Cheese Producer Violife Launches its First Butter Product, Vioblock

Violife, the Greek brand acquired by Upfield in 2019, has launched its first butter alternative, called Vioblock. The product according to the company offers a “familiar buttery flavour” and contains vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12 and Folic Acid.

At present this launch appears to relate to the UK market only although the Violife portfolio is widely distributed in Europe, the UK, the US and Canada, where a new 164,000 square foot facility is being established to eventually supply vegan cheese to North America and Latin America.

Upfield received criticism in the UK recently when its plantbased Flora Buttery which was previously suitable for vegans, became unsuitable due to the addition of 10% buttermilk, though at the time the company responded with the launch of Flora Plant.

