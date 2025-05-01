Podcast: Dairy Download Explains Tariffs and What They Mean for Dairy

International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy May 1, 2025

What tariffs are currently in place? How will these tariffs impact dairy industry growth? What is the long term outlook for U.S. trade relations?

Join us for this week’s episode of The Dairy Download to hear from a panel of three experts on trade and the U.S. dairy market. Jeffrey Weiss, partner at Steptoe LLP; Matt Gould, senior director at Ever.Ag; and Joe Glauber, PhD, research fellow emeritus in the director general’s office at the International Food Policy Research Institute will discuss recent tariff actions and the potential implications for dairy.

To listen, please visit IDFA’s Dairy Download (Episode #89).

