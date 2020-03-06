POWERFUL Foods Receives $ 5M Investment From MMG Equity Partners

MIAMI–POWERFUL Foods, a leading manufacturer and marketer of all-natural, high-protein foods and beverages designed for those pursuing an active lifestyle, today announced it has received a $5 million capital investment from MMG Equity Partners (MMG). The investment was made through MMG’s consumer brands investing platform, MMG Consumer Brands (MMGCB).

POWERFUL Foods will use this investment to further expand into additional product categories and continue to grow in the explosive market of high-protein products. MMGCB, a specialist growth equity firm solely dedicated to high-growth consumer brands, provides POWERFUL Foods with funding, as well as additional resources to support the POWERFUL brand. The new venture promises growth, innovation, and a resurging opportunity for POWERFUL Foods to push boundaries and continue to provide healthy, satisfying, and great-tasting natural products.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with MMG to take POWERFUL Foods to the next level,” said Carlos Ramirez, CEO and founder of POWERFUL Foods. “The opportunities for our high-protein, great-tasting offering has expanded greatly as consumers look to incorporate high-protein products into their diets, creating a significant and growing marketplace for our platform. We are thrilled, but not surprised, that a prominent private equity firm like MMG recognizes the tremendous potential of our brand and the passion behind it.”

Jon Raccah, Director at MMG Equity Partners added: “We partnered with POWERFUL because we believe in the potential of the brand and the platform Carlos and his team have created. Not only have they proven the ability to disrupt sleepy product categories with unique and innovative products, but they have carved out a niche with a brand that resonates, particularly with the coveted millennial consumer.”

The new funding will support the company’s launch of its innovative POWERFUL 2.0 platform by accelerating product development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. The company also aims to further solidify its position as a high-protein food and beverage brand platform.

Launched in 2013, POWERFUL created the first Greek yogurt designed for men, and the first black packaging in the dairy aisle. Six years later, the company’s insurgent approach has grown the company into a multi-category active lifestyles’ brand platform, with products in over 12,000 U.S. stores, including Walmart. The current line includes: POWERFUL Yogurt, POWERFUL Drinks, POWERFUL Oatmeal, POWERFUL Smoothies, and POWERFUL Bites, all of which are high in protein and made with natural ingredients. The company has become known among retail buyers as a fast-moving, quick-to-innovate partner that can attract millennial and health-conscious consumers to store aisles.

To learn more about POWERFUL, its products, and where to purchase, visit powerful.co.

About POWERFUL

About MMG Equity Partners

MMG Equity Partners (MMG) is a family-owned investment firm focused on real estate and private equity investments. MMG’s real estate investment platform, which focuses on the acquisition, development, management, and ownership of commercial real estate with a focus on retail, currently has interests in 40+ properties spanning 2 million SF. MMG’s private equity investment platform operates as an independent sponsor and looks for unique proprietary investment opportunities across a range of industries and various stages of growth. Current investments include MMG Consumer Brands, Avanti Nutrition, and POWERFUL Foods.