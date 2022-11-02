Prairie Farms Clinches Big Wins at NMPF Cheese and Yogurt Contest

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The annual National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) Cheese and Yogurt Contest just concluded. Prairie Farms was unstoppable with sweeps in the Swiss Cheese, 2% Cottage Cheese, Flavored Cottage Cheese, and 1% Yogurt categories. Prairie Farms was also awarded “Best Cottage Cheese” for Regular Small Curd 4% made in Carbondale, Illinois. Prairie Farms received 18 awards – the most of any company competing in this year’s contest.

This year’s competition featured 11 NMPF member dairy cooperatives from multiple states submitting cheese and yogurt samples for a chance to be tops in 24 categories. After NMPF member judges tallied the votes, Prairie Farms won seven 1st place, five 2nd place, five 3rd place awards, and the top award for cottage cheese. A full list of the awards includes:

Swiss Cheese Awards: 1st place – Baby Swiss Wheel, Shullsburg, Wisconsin; 2nd place – Baby Swiss, Luana, Iowa; 3rd place – Swiss, Luana, Iowa Open Class Awards: 1st place – Neufchatel, Luana, Iowa; 2nd place – Cream Cheese, Luana, Iowa Cottage Cheese Awards: 1st place – Small Curd 4%, Carbondale, Illinois; 3rd place – 4% Small Curd, Wichita, Kansas Reduced Fat Cottage Cheese Awards: 1st place – 2% Small Curd, Wichita, Kansas; 2nd place – 2% Small Curd, Fort Wayne, Indiana; 3rd Place – 2% Small Curd, Quincy, Illinois Flavored Cottage Cheese Awards: 1st place – Garden Veggie; 2nd place – Zesty Fiesta; 3rd place – Pineapple (all produced by the Fort Wayne, Indiana plant) Yogurt Plain Awards: 1st place – Lowfat Plain, Wichita, Kansas Yogurt Flavored Awards: 1st place – 1% Strawberry 1%; 2nd place – 1% Vanilla; 3rd place 1% Blueberry (all produced by the Quincy, Illinois plant)

“Prairie Farms is honored to again be recognized by NMPF for our efforts in making the finest cheese and yogurt in the marketplace. Quality is at the core of what we do, and from our dairy farms to our processing facilities, we rely on the expertise of our farmers and team members at various stages of the farm-to-table journey,” said Matt McClelland, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy. “They all give wholeheartedly, and we are delighted that their efforts were acknowledged with 18 awards, including the top award for Best Cottage Cheese.”

The NMPF Cheese and Yogurt Contest Awards conclude another year of big wins for Prairie Farms. This includes twelve 1st-place finishes and a Grand Championship at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest; eight awards at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition; four awards and two top finishes at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest; a bronze award for Caves of Faribault St. Pete’s Select® Blue Cheese at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards; and a Best in Class for Prairie Farms’ 4% Small Curd Cottage Cheese at the World Championship Cheese Contest. Since 1938, consumers have come to rely on the consistent quality of Prairie Farms dairy products. For more information about our farmers, products, and promotions, visit www.prairiefarms.com. For more information about our cheese, please visit https://prairiefarmscheese.com.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the

Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 team members, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3.6 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers.

Photo Captions From Left to Right: Prairie Farms Board Members Sam Schwoeppe, Pat Schroeder, Toby Probst, Paul Schallberger, Craig Meng and NMPF President/CEO, Jim Mulhern. On the right is NMPF Chairman, Randy Mooney; Prairie Farms Board Member, Robert Horst; Prairie Farms CEO & Executive VP, Matt McClelland; Prairie Farms Board Members Frank Doll, Luke Haywood, and Tony Graves.