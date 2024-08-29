Prairie Farms Dairy Celebrates a Summer of Blue Ribbon Success

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — As summer fairs wrapped up, Prairie Farms Dairy announced that its family of companies received 137 awards from product competitions at the Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa State Fairs. The extensive list included some of the highest honors from each state, including two Governor’s Champion Awards in Illinois, one Best of Show and two Blue Rosettes in Missouri, and six Gold Medals in Kentucky.

“Our farmer owned cooperative defines blue ribbon success in many ways. I could not be prouder of our farm families and employees for working together to make the finest dairy products in America, and with 137 awards from state fair product competitions, the proof is in the numbers. From milk to cheese and ice cream, and everything between, our high-quality products took center stage at the Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa State Fairs,” said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. “During the fairs, our products and cows intersect when it comes to awards. We can’t celebrate our accomplishments without spotlighting our 4-H and FFA members who prepare year-round to show their prize dairy cows at dozens of state and county fairs. These young leaders shape the future of our cooperative, and I am grateful to them for their hard work and dedication.”

In the company’s home state of Illinois, Buckeye Fever Ice Cream and Bourbon Barrel Pepper Cheese earned the Governor’s Grand Champion Awards in the ice cream and flavored cheese categories. In Missouri, Hiland Dairy’s Fire In the Hole Ice Cream brought home the Best of Show Award, along with Blue Rosettes for Hiland 2% Chocolate Milk and Prairie Farms Premium Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. In Kentucky, Gold Medals were awarded to Prairie Farms for Buttermilk, Whole Milk, Lowfat Cottage Cheese, Strawberry Yogurt, Butter, and Premium Vanilla Ice Cream.

For all other awards, the final tally from state fairs came in at 108 Blue Ribbons, 15 Red Ribbons, and 3 White Ribbons. With 64 ribbons, milk topped the list, followed by 12 ice cream awards, 12 cream awards, 11 cottage cheese awards, 9 sour cream/dip awards, 9 cheese awards, 6 yogurt awards, and 3 open class awards.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about our farmers, cheeses, and promotions visit our website at www.prairiefarms.com.