Prairie Farms Laying Off Dozens as Milk Production Shifts Away From Peoria

Prairie Farms is laying off 62 employees as it converts its Peoria milk production facility to a distribution center.

A company spokesman said the change comes due to changes in market conditions. Jobs will be eliminated in two phases, starting July 31.

Some workers, like truck drivers and administrative personnel, will continue to work at the facility. The spokesman said the move came after a “long and careful review of options,” and isn’t a reflection of employee performance.

