Prairie Farms Officials Announce it Will Discontinue Production of Two Longtime Central Dairy Products

Prairie Farms officials announced this week the company will discontinue production of two longtime Central Dairy products.

Central Dairy Chip ‘n Dip and Sour Cream will be discontinued “due to declining sales over the last several decades,” the company announced in a social media message to customers Monday.

Prairie Farms, which is based in Carlinville, Illinois, bought out Central Dairy in June 2007. Central Dairy had been in operation in Jefferson City for 75 years at the time of the sale. The company kept the Central Dairy name and has continued operation of the Jefferson City plant and ice cream shop on Madison Street.

