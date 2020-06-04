Preparing for a New Normal: IDFA and ABB Partner to Provide Dairy Industry with Digital Readiness

WASHINGTON – The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the nation’s largest trade association representing all segments of the dairy industry, and ABB, a global technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries, have partnered to offer IDFA members a suite of automated systems, applications and integrated solutions that will help them to advance digitalization within their plants and facilities.

Through the new partnership, ABB will offer a top-to-bottom Digital Plant Assessment to IDFA’s members, including processors of milk, ice cream, yogurt, butter, cheese, dairy ingredients, as well as equipment and packaging manufacturers. The Digital Plant Assessment is focused on diagnosing operations before prescribing solutions and will seek to fill gaps within member companies’ manufacturing and/or production processing operations. Its structured, five-step approach allows ABB professionals to work jointly with IDFA member leadership and experts to unlock hidden value through digital technologies. ABB’s signature Digital Plant Assessment (DPA) can be conducted remotely or on-site to reveal opportunities for immediate and continuous operational improvement that will deliver enhanced process efficiencies and effectiveness.

“We are so pleased to partner with ABB, a global leader in technology and digital transformation across the food sector, to offer this important service to IDFA members seeking process and supply chain improvements to grow their businesses and remain resilient in the face of future shocks,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “There is no other trade association in dairy where processing members can join with world-class technology and digital solutions leaders to modernize their businesses, build resilience, and manage risk in today’s consumer-driven economy.”

“IDFA is an excellent advocacy organization that is dedicated to its members; ABB is proud to be working closely with their team,” said Aaron Strupp, North America Food and Beverage Director for ABB Process Industries. “We look forward to collaborating with IDFA and its members on ways to make a positive difference for their businesses, through the strategic application of individual consultancy services and technologies which supports the adoption of smart manufacturing that improves production and operational performance.”

As an IDFA Gold Business Partner supplying its unique services to the dairy processing and manufacturing industries, ABB will offer its signature Digital Plant Assessment (DPA) at a discounted rate to IDFA members. IDFA members can learn more about the IDFA-ABB Partner Program at www.idfa.org/abb.

IDFA members will want to tune in on Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. ET for a special webinar hosted by Kevin Starr, Research and Development Manager at ABB, entitled, “Digital Readiness in the New Normal.” To learn more about the webinar and register to attend, please visit www.idfa.org/events.

ABB is a technology leader that offers a full portfolio of electrification, motion, automation and robotic solutions to optimize production, improve safety and increase sustainability in food and beverage processing. ABB works with food and beverage manufacturers around the globe driving efficiency across the food chain from agri and aqua crop farming and harvesting, to manufacturing and production processing through to end-of-line packaging. ABB has a history of innovation in technology spanning more than 135 years and is driving the digital transformation of many industries. ABB operates in 100 countries with over 130,000 employees.

