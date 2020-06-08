Price Chopper/Market 32 to Provide Milk through Fill a Glass with Hope

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with the 131 Price Chopper/Market 32 stores to provide fresh milk to local food banks through Fill a Glass with Hope® during June, National Dairy Month. In-store signage reminds shoppers to “round up” their change at checkout to support children and families in their community.



“Food banks are stretched thin during this unprecedented time, and we know milk is always one of the most requested items but the least donated because of its perishability,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “This campaign, led by dairy farmers, is just one way to ensure local families have access to a steady supply of nutritious milk even in the toughest of times.”

The first charitable fresh milk distribution in the country, Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated by Pennsylvania dairy farmers in 2015 and has provided 14 million servings of fresh milk through Feeding Pennsylvania’s food bank system. The program kicked off in New York last year at Price Chopper. The retailer offered a $10,000 match for a total of more than $32,000 raised.

Price Chopper has 88 stores in New York and Pennsylvania, with the remaining 43 stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The retailer is also promoting the campaign in their store advertisements and running a dairy social media campaign during June.

With nearly 10,000 dairy farms in the region, the industry is essential to the states’ economy, as recognized by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

“As we all adjust to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support our dairy farmers, put nutritious food on our tables, and lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need,” said Commissioner Ball. “Donating to the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign will do just that. We encourage everyone to buy a gallon of milk and make a donation to this great cause during Dairy Month.”

Jessica Hula of Insight Dairy in Little Falls, N.Y., serves as a dairy farmer spokesperson for ADA North East for the Price Chopper promotion and reminded consumers about dairy farmers’ commitment to produce a safe, abundant food supply.



“As we continue to navigate through these uncertain times, rest assured we as dairy farmers are essential businesses that are here for you each and every day,” said Hula. “We will continue to produce wholesome, nutritious milk for your family and ours. Know that farmers everywhere are working hard doing everything we can to get our milk to those who are in need.”

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.