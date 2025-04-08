ProAmpac Enhances Dairy Packaging Lineup with High-Performance Butter Wraps

CINCINNATI — ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, expands its dairy packaging portfolio with high-performance butter wraps, including its Butter Fresh Parchment and foil-paper-based options. Designed to protect butter, margarine, and other oil-based solid products, these wraps offer superior grease resistance and excellent dead-fold properties to maintain freshness and minimize air exposure.

“With Butter Fresh Parchment, we’re delivering a wax-free, PFAS-free solution with excellent grease resistance and designed for compostability,” said Jim Tierney, vice president of product development at ProAmpac. “Paired with our durable foil-paper-based wrap, these solutions ensure efficient processing and premium product presentation.”

ProAmpac’s foil-paper wrap offers an excellent grease barrier and UV protection to preserve product integrity. It is designed for high-speed processing, with embossing that enhances runnability, adds texture, and improves dead-fold performance. The product is also designed with a strong bond to resist delamination and curling.

Beyond butter wraps, ProAmpac provides a full range of dairy packaging, including lidding solutions, cheese packaging, and spouted yogurt pouches. PRO-FLEX® films meet the needs of natural chunk, retail shred, and institutional shred cheese markets.

Committed to sustainability and innovation, ProAmpac continues to develop flexible packaging solutions for the dairy industry. For more information, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

