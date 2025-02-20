Promised Land Dairy Partners With the PEEPS Brand to Launch Sweet Marshmallow Milk

DALLAS — Every Easter, children marvel at the treats they find in colorful baskets. But this year, there’s something new to excite them and their parents as well! Promised Land Dairy is collaborating with perennial Easter favorite PEEPS® to introduce PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk, a delicious, limited-time offering that delivers Easter delight straight from the cow. PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk will be available in select grocers across the country through April 20 while supplies last. The collaboration captures all the creamy goodness for which Promised Land Dairy is renowned and pairs it with a delectable, sweet marshmallow taste that celebrates the PEEPS® Marshmallow confection that has been an Easter favorite for more than seven decades.

“PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk captures the signature sweet marshmallow flavor fans know and love in a whole new way, making it the perfect addition to Easter celebrations this season.”Post this

“Promised Land Dairy is dedicated to crafting the most delicious milk flavors daily. We’re thrilled to introduce exciting new seasonal varieties to our premium lineup,” said Heather Foitek, vice president of marketing and sales for LALA U.S., which owns Promised Land Dairy. “PEEPS® has been the perfect partner in this limited-time product. Our only concern now is if parents will leave any for the kids or the Easter bunny…it’s just that good!”

PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk is the first brand partnership for the 38-year-old iconic dairy brand. Promised Land Dairy began on a family-owned farm in Texas with the goal of producing only the best milks – which remains true to this day! The Promised Land Difference is a promise that our milk is naturally richer, creamier and more indulgent than ordinary milks. Since its founding, Promised Land Dairy has carried on the same old-fashioned values and traditions by producing kosher-certified, no-added-hormones milk, free of artificial colors and flavors and full of extraordinary flavor.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring the magic of PEEPS® to fans beyond the Easter basket, and this collaboration with Promised Land Dairy does just that,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. “PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk captures the signature sweet marshmallow flavor fans know and love in a whole new way, making it the perfect addition to Easter celebrations this season.”

In addition to PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk, Promised Land Dairy also produces Midnight Chocolate Milk and Very Berry Strawberry Milk, with additional flavors offered seasonally. Promised Land Dairy products are available in grocery, club and convenience stores across the United States.

About Promised Land Dairy

Founded in Floresville, Texas, in 1987, Promised Land® Dairy has been producing your favorite flavored milk for more than 30 years. Thanks to the Promised Land® difference, you can always expect a richer, creamier, more indulgent sipping experience. Enjoying is easy – Just Pour. Love. Repeat!™ To learn more about Promised Land products and where to purchase, visit www.promisedlanddairy.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people’s lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America’s most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG’S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, “Just Born.” Together with Born’s brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).