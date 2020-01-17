Promotion Encourages Consumers to Buy New Hampshire’s Own Milk

EPSOM, N.H. —An effort is underway to save New Hampshire’s dairy farms by encouraging consumers to buy local products.

The state’s dairies provide $55 million in tax revenues, but the industry has been struggling.

Five generations of Yeatons have worked the family’s dairy farm in Epsom, milking more than 100 cows and tending more than 300 acres of land. But several factors, including increasing costs and low milk prices, continue to threaten their way of life.

