Proposal Aims to Make Colby the Official Wisconsin State Cheese

MADISON, Wis. — Should Colby be the new state cheese in Wisconsin? People from Colby, Wisconsin say ‘yes’.

Lawmakers in the Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection heard public comment on Wednesday on a proposal that would make the mild cheese the official state cheese in Wisconsin.

In October, eight representatives and one senator introduced a bill recognizing Colby cheese as the official state cheese. This bill designates Colby as the state cheese and requires the Wisconsin Blue Book to include information concerning that designation.

