Pure Culture Announces Kefir Product Launch with Dual-Serve Format

Anaheim, CA – Pure Culture is redefining the kefir market with the launch of “dual-serve” kefir, designed to meet the needs of modern consumers. The new 12-ounce bottle, which offers two 6-ounce servings, delivers a convenient, nutrient-packed option that eliminates waste while maintaining the brand’s commitment to quality. Pure Culture will unveil the new product, including innovative flavors, at the Natural Products Expo West, March 4-7 in Anaheim, California.

Millennials and younger consumers increasingly seek on-the-go nutrition without having to commit to bulk-sized bottles that often go unfinished. Pure Culture’s dual-serve format provides the ideal portion size, making it easier than ever to enjoy the probiotic-rich beverage without waste. Each serving is packed with billions of probiotics and large amounts of protein, calcium, and Vitamin D, delivering functionality and flavor in a compact, easy-to-consume bottle.

Traditionally, the U.S. kefir market has been dominated by 32-ounce bulk bottles, with limited variations. Pure Culture’s dual-serve format aims to disrupt this one-size-fits-all approach, creating new pricing flexibility and margin opportunities for wholesale partners.

Pure Culture’s kefir is 100% lactose-free and made without thickeners, stabilizers, or dyes, offering a clean-label option that meets consumer demand for simple, high-quality ingredients. Made with high-quality ingredients, the dual-serve kefir beverage is ideal for:

Busy millennials and young professionals looking for a quick, nutritious snack to satisfy and stave off hunger.

Health-conscious consumers who want the benefits of probiotics without waste.

Families and budget-savvy shoppers seeking value and versatility in their health food choices.

Even as it introduces the new dual-serve format, Pure Culture will continue offering its quart-sized kefir product, delivering the best value without compromising quality.

“After careful thought and preparation, we believe this dual-serve format is the ideal next step for our growing kefir brand,” said Edward Smolyansky, Founder and President of Pure Culture and its parent company, Lucy’s Organics. “The category is quickly evolving, and this option will fill a void in what consumers want.”

Smolyansky, a 20-year industry veteran, noted that many consumers hesitate to purchase kefir because they are concerned about finishing an entire quart-sized bottle. This new option will provide much-desired flexibility, he said.

“Over the last two decades, I have worked to popularize kefir in North America, and I’m confident that with the right approach, this category can expand beyond its fragmented roots and stand strong within the broader dairy market,” Smolyansky said.

Pure Culture, a Platinum Sponsor at Natural Products Expo West alongside brands including Chobani, Lifeway, and Liquid Death, will offer samples of its new dual-serve kefir beverage at booth #478. Additionally, the new 12-ounce bottles will be available at the main entrance outdoor sampling area.

For more information, visit purecultureorganics.com or contact info@pureculturenatural.com

About Pure Culture and Lucy’s Organics Inc.

Pure Culture was founded on the belief that digestive health is fundamental to overall well-being and that responsible production is key to protecting the planet. The brand is committed to delivering high-quality, probiotic-rich products while maintaining sustainable business practices.