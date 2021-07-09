Purity Dairy Launches Milk Alternative Made of Oats and Barley

Kevin Yarr, CBC News Dairy July 9, 2021

After more than 75 years in the dairy industry, P.E.I.’s Purity Dairy is reaching into new markets with its first plant-based product.

The company has begun making a new plant-based beverage, made from oats and barley. The drink come in three flavours: original, chocolate and vanilla.

Purity general manager Tom Cullen said the company recognized the opportunity some time ago, and has been developing the product for a couple of years in partnership with Canada’s Smartest Kitchen at Holland College’s Culinary Institute of Canada.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC

