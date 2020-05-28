Quantitative Analyst and Finance Leader Joins Organic Valley’s Leadership Team

LA FARGE, Wis. — Organic Valley is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph Eagleeye as chief financial officer of CROPP Cooperative. With more than 25 years of experience and financial data expertise, Eagleeye brings an expanded focus on analytics to leading the cooperative’s finance division.

As CFO, Eagleeye will oversee the cooperative’s finance, accounting, investor relations, demand management, supply forecasting, information resources, business insights, data science, and trade promotions functions. Organic Valley is the nation’s largest organic, farmer-owned cooperative and one of the world’s largest organic consumer brands.

Eagleeye joined CROPP Cooperative in 2017, most recently serving as vice president of business insight and data science. “In my two-plus years here, I have focused on increasing the data analysis capabilities of the cooperative to guide strategic decision-making, bring new insights to customers, and drive sales,” Eagleeye said. “I’m looking forward to expanding my impact and continuing to work with the incredible staff and farmer-members to leverage data and financial insights to grow a bright future for CROPP Cooperative.”

Immediately prior to joining Organic Valley, Eagleeye was a risk manager for Morgan Stanley’s $2 trillion wealth management program. He previously served as a principal at Premia Capital Management in Chicago, where he was responsible for leading asset allocation, commodity and financial futures markets, and risk management. His career has also included insights and risk management roles for Merrill Lynch & Co. and derivative and commodity trading strategies for Putnam Investments. As an author and editor of multiple texts on commodity investment and risk management, Eagleeye is a thought leader in data analysis, risk management, financial modeling and forecasting within commodities markets.

