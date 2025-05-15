Reaching New Heights: The Saputo Climbing Centre Opens 

Saskatchewan just got a little more adventurous!

The Saputo Climbing Centre recently began welcoming athletes of all ages and abilities, thanks to a $50,000 contribution from the dairy processor’s impactful Legacy Program. The state-of-the-art climbing wall, located inside the newly built Martensville Recreation Centre (MRC), invites both new and experienced climbers to rise to the challenge and take their passion for movement to new heights!

As an added bonus, the wall is just a stone’s throw away from Saputo’s plant in Saskatoon, fostering a stronger connection between employees and the local community.

