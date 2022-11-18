Real California Milk Begins Holiday Season With Mornings Mean More Campaign at Retail

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced today the return of its consumer promotion focused on holiday breakfast traditions with dairy. The annual campaign – titled Holiday Mornings Mean More – debuted in 2020 and focuses on the California market. Holiday Mornings Mean More communicates messages of family, togetherness, and the importance of celebrating time together over special breakfast recipes. The featured promotional menu provides a turn-key solution for busy shoppers, where any of the recipes can be scaled up or down to accommodate gathering sizes. The menu includes recipes designed to be enjoyed together such as a Greek Veggie and Feta Frittata, a Pancake and Waffle Party Board, Cheesy Hash Brown Egg Bites, and a Hot & Tasty Beverage Board.

The promotion, which runs November 28 through December 25, will be geotargeted around 1,557 California stores including Smart & Final, Ralphs, Safeway and Walmart, among others. It will be supported with in-store media and shopper marketing activations. Integrated digital media will include banner ads and in-line recipe pairings throughout Chicory’s recipe network, a targeted email blast, Ibotta rebate offers, Instacart SEM, sponsored social media posts, targeted display banner ads, and food influencer partnerships across Instagram and TikTok.

“Dairy is an essential part of breakfast. These holiday breakfast recipes were curated to showcase the best of California dairy while inspiring families to spend time together during the holidays creating new traditions in the kitchen,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development, U.S. Retail for the CMAB. “High quality, sustainably produced Real California dairy products are perfect additions to make breakfast as a family that much more special.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families using sustainable farming practices.

