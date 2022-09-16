Real California Milk Celebrates California’s Hispanic-Style Cheese & Dairy Products During Hispanic Heritage Month With Texas Retail Promotion

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) is celebrating the flavors and traditions of Mexico brought to life by California’s Hispanic-style cheeses and dairy products with a consumer retail promotion focused on Hispanic Heritage Month.

The “Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with California’s Hispanic Dairy” promotion is designed to elevate awareness for Hispanic-style cheeses, cremas, breakfast cream and dips at Texas retailers using integrated digital media and in-store elements . Promotional support includes instant redeemable coupons, Instacart SEO, shopper marketing, Chicory recipe search and banner ads.. An advertising and public relations surround campaign will include digital banners, microinfluencer partnerships and social amplification as well as earned media outreach to spotlight recipe trends.

The campaign will run from mid-September to mid-October, and includes the following Texas retailers: H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Kroger, Walmart, and Fiesta stores. A total of 1,103 stores will participate.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the largest producer of Hispanic-style cheese and dairy products. California products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families using sustainable farming practices.

