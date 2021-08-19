Real California Milk Kicks Off Back to School With Milk & Cereal Campaign at Retail

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board announced today the launch of a consumer promotion focused on family time during breakfast, featuring Real California milk and cereal, the classic breakfast duo. The promotion is an extension of the Mornings Mean More campaign and include recipes for fun new uses of milk and cereal, including cereal milk smoothies and lattes to fuel families before the busy school day begins.

The month-long Back-To-School promotion runs from August to September and is designed to elevate awareness of Real California fluid milk. In-store media will be displayed in the fluid milk and cereal categories within 739 California stores including Ralphs, Foods Co., Food 4 Less, Smart & Final, Save Mart, Lucky, Food Maxx and CVS (Southern California locations only). Consumers can access a rebate for $1.00 off any purchase of 2 gallons of Real California milk using Ibotta. Integrated digital media will include geo-targeted email blasts, promotions through Instacart, targeted display ads and sponsored social content.

“Real California Milk and cereal are an epic combination for families kicking off the busy back to school season. Milk, with its 13 essential nutrients and cereal, full of fiber, carbohydrates and protein, are an easy way to the start the day right,” Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development for the CMAB. “We’re encouraging families to take a little extra time together in the morning to share breakfast – fueled by sustainably sourced milk from California dairy farm families.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and is responsible for producing more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

