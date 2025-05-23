Real California Milk Retail Campaign Encourages Consumers to Enjoy the Snack Days of Summer with California Dairy

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced the return of its retail campaign focused on summer snacking with Real California dairy products. The initiative taps into consumers continued drive to find affordable snacking options that offer flavor and health benefits. With the addition of California dairy in simple recipes, “Snack For Real” becomes a delicious summer-long experience that families can feel good about.

The Snack For Real promotion elevates awareness of California dairy products as ideal snacks through integrated digital media and in-store elements including targeted digital ads and social media posts, email communications, shopper marketing with select retailers, in-store signage, and e-commerce promotions through Instacart. An integrated surround sound campaign will include influencer partnerships as well as earned media outreach to spotlight trends in dairy snacks.

Recipes featured in the Snack For Real campaign range from craveable flavors to cool treats, with something for everyone, like S’mores Ice Cream Sandwiches, Taquitos Ahogados, Buffalo Cottage Cheese Salad Cups, Rainbow Fruit and Cheese Wands and more.

“Consumer habits have evolved in recent years, with a noticeable rise in snacking. California dairy products provide a wide variety of snack options that cater to those looking for nutritious, indulgent, and overall well-balanced choices,” said Lizzie Werber, Senior Marketing Manager of Business Development for the CMAB.

The Snack For Real campaign will run from mid-May to mid-July and includes the following California retailers: Smart & Final, Gelson’s, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Ralphs for a total of 753 stores statewide.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families. California dairy farm families are proud leaders in sustainable farming practices.