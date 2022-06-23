Redner’s Markets Promote Dairy With ‘Summertime Snacking’ Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – During June, American Dairy Association North East is partnering with 43 Redner’s Markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, to cross merchandise Greek yogurt with pre-cut fruit as part of the “Summertime Snacking” campaign to increase yogurt sales.

“Cross-merchandising of dairy in other retail departments has shown increases in dairy sales of up to seven percent,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “This is just one example of how our retail team works closely with dairy case managers to expand sales opportunities by increasing consumer awareness of dairy’s nutritional benefits and versatility.”

Cross-merchandising is part of ADA North East’s Dairy Aisle Performance Program that is designed to help keep dairy aisles clean, cold and well-stocked. In 2021, our retail team secured more than 1,600 secondary placements of dairy items in nearly 700 stores.

For the Summertime Snacking campaign, ADA North East provided signage to direct shoppers to two kinds of Cabot Greek Yogurt that is strategically positioned in the fruit case, along with dairy recipe cards. Additionally, a QR code is printed on the signage that directs shoppers to AmericanDairy.com for more dairy ideas and recipes.

“We encourage our dairy farmers who shop at Redner’s to look for the campaign signage to see their dairy checkoff investment at work,” Chrisman added.

To learn more about ADA North East’s retail programs, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “For Retailers.”

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.